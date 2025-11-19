SB Details Impressive Pipeline Plans

SmithKline Beecham has unveiled an aggressive product development strategy which should see it filing 13 New Chemical Entities and eight vaccines over the next three years. Furthermore, the firm plans submissions for 12 new combination vaccines and 26 supplemental registrations for new uses and dosing methods for its marketed products. SB's R&D chairman George Poste said the pipeline has the potential to put SB "at the top of the industry," a claim which will be assessed in a detailed account of the pipeline in next week's issue.