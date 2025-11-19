SB Forges New Collaborations

SmithKline Beecham and Takeda Chemical Industries have signed their agreement whereby the two companies will collaborate on the discovery, development and marketing of novel drugs based on genomic technology. A letter of intent was signed in March.
Under the terms of the agreement, SB will share in rights to genomics-related pharmaceuticals developed by Takeda, while in Japan, Takeda will share similar rights for drugs developed by SB. Takeda will make an upfront payment to SB, and the two companies will pay each other royalties on the sale of products in their respective markets.
Virus Research Institute Meantime, SB and US firm Virus Research Institute have signed a letter of intent for a collaborative program looking at bacterial genes expressed during infection. SB has a stated commitment to the pursuit of novel antimicrobial targets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze