SB Forges New Collaborations

SmithKline Beecham and Takeda Chemical Industries have signed their agreement whereby the two companies will collaborate on the discovery, development and marketing of novel drugs based on genomic technology. A letter of intent was signed in March.

Under the terms of the agreement, SB will share in rights to genomics-related pharmaceuticals developed by Takeda, while in Japan, Takeda will share similar rights for drugs developed by SB. Takeda will make an upfront payment to SB, and the two companies will pay each other royalties on the sale of products in their respective markets.

Virus Research Institute Meantime, SB and US firm Virus Research Institute have signed a letter of intent for a collaborative program looking at bacterial genes expressed during infection. SB has a stated commitment to the pursuit of novel antimicrobial targets.