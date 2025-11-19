SB Makes 345,000 Gene Sequence TIGR Database Public

The Institute for Genomic Research Human cDNA Database (TIGR HCD), an $8.5 million project supported by Human Genome Sciences and corporate partner SmithKline Beecham, has been put on line to provide non-commercial research organizations with access to around 345,000 catagorized human genetic sequence data relating to between 30,000 and 50,000 genes.

The database, which is largely comprised of expressed sequence tags (ESTs; cDNA sequences derived from the expressed component of a gene) and which has been formatted within a highly specialized relational framework pooling ESTs into groups based around already characterized genes and related protein motifs, will facilitate the characterization or identification of genetic and protein sequences of interest through their comparative relationships to other genes and proteins. In addition, as the TIGR data are compiled through the sequencing of cDNAs of many diseased tissue types, and at different times of a diseased cell life cycle, information can be drawn that ties uncharacterized genetic or protein elements to specific tissues and specific expression patterns.

Out of the total genetic data originally held by TIGR, about 99.9% has been released on the database. The remaining 0.1%, a figure quoted by SmithKline Beecham representatives at a recent meeting held in London, UK, represents ongoing development projects and as such has been held back to protect business investment.