SB's Carvedilol Cuts CHF Deaths By 67%, AHA Told

A 67% reduction in the risk of death was seen in congestive heart failure patients when they took SmithKline Beecham's carvedilol during a clinical trial program conducted at US medical centers, it was reported at the 68th Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association meeting in Anaheim, USA, last week.

This antihypertensive, already approved in many markets for the treatment of hypertension, is being jointly developed by SB and Corange's Boehringer Mannheim Therapeutics unit. In the UK its trade name is Eurcardic, it is Coreg in the USA and elsewhere it is known as either Kredex, Dilatrend or Dimitone. The presentations at the AHA meeting were the first report of data from a late-stage clinical testing program in CHF, in which 65 US medical centers participated. This was hailed as a major development for CHF therapy.

Earlier this year, SB was called on to stop two clinical trials with carvedilol by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in the USA because of an unexpectedly strong effect in reducing mortality; the Board said to continue clinical trials administering placebo to some patients would be unethical (Marketletter February 13).