SB's Leschly Got 1994 $4 Mill Pay Package

SmithKline Beecham's chief executive Jan Leschly, who has relocated to the USA because now around 60% of the group's business is there, received a total remuneration package (comprising salary, bonus and pension contributions) of nearly L2.5 million ($4 million) for 1994, according to SB's annual report. Part of this was an L800,000 relocation allowance, with his basic salary being about L1 million a year, some 25% less than his precdecessor, Bob Bauman.

However, under his service contract Mr Bauman, who along with then SmithKline's chief executive Henry Wendt (former chairman of SB) was responsible for the merger of the two companies and who retired last year, still received L773,000 and will continue to receive payments until September 1996 from SB. This excludes any pension rights. Mr Wendt was paid L840,000, with service contract payments to him continuing until July.