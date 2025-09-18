SB's Lyme disease vaccine approved

SmithKline Beecham Biological's Lyme disease vaccine, LYMERix(recombinant OspA lipoprotein) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for prevention of the disease in those aged 15-70 years old who live or work in areas infested with ticks infected with Borrelia burgdorferi. It is the first Lyme disease vaccine to be commercialized.
Three doses of the vaccine gave efficacy rates of 78% against definite Lyme disease and 100% against asymptomatic infection, in the landmark clinical trial.
SB has been continuing collecting long-term trial outcome data after this was found lacking by the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which recommended approval of the drug to the FDA in May (Marketletter June 1, 1998).
