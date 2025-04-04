SB's LymeRix Vaccine Regimen Simplified

SmithKline Beecham's new vaccine for Lyme disease, LYMErix, is aseffective in a six-month regimen as in its original 12-month regimen, according to new trial results. The vaccine was recently recommended for approval in the USA, and looks set to be the first vaccine for Lyme disease to reach the market, ahead of competition from Pasteur Merieux Connaught with its ImmuLyme product (Marketletter June 1). The simpler regimen will make it easier to implement immunization programs in advance of the Lyme disease season.