Friday 4 April 2025

SB's LymeRix Vaccine Regimen Simplified

12 October 1998

SmithKline Beecham's new vaccine for Lyme disease, LYMErix, is aseffective in a six-month regimen as in its original 12-month regimen, according to new trial results. The vaccine was recently recommended for approval in the USA, and looks set to be the first vaccine for Lyme disease to reach the market, ahead of competition from Pasteur Merieux Connaught with its ImmuLyme product (Marketletter June 1). The simpler regimen will make it easier to implement immunization programs in advance of the Lyme disease season.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Obesity frontrunners feel the benefit of soaring brand value
Pharmaceutical
Obesity frontrunners feel the benefit of soaring brand value
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
Positive pivotal data for Palynziq in adolescents
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
BeiGene drops development of ociperlimab
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
CSL’s Hemgenix gene therapy gains German reimbursement
3 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Edgewise shares slide amid trial and stock news
3 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly defends market with new action against GLP-1 compounders
3 April 2025
Generics
Padagis extends shelf life of naloxone as demand continues
3 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze