SB/S-P Disease Management Link

Diversified Pharmaceutical Services (the pharmacy benefit manager affiliate of SmithKline Beecham), Integrated Therapeutics Group (the disease management subsidiary of Schering-Plough) and Mid-Atlantic Medical Services Inc (a 1.3 million-member managed care company) have announced a cooperative venture aimed at improving outcomes and reducing the cost of managing asthma.

Diversified plans to launch similar programs, targeting diseases that represent particular challenges for providers such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Based on the results of the AsthmaCare pilot, MAMSI may enter into similar arrangements involving other major disease states.

The objective of AsthmaCare, according to Diversified's president Henry Blissenback, is to identify high-risk individuals and intervene prospectively to minimize the need for costly services such as hospitalization and emergency room visits. A secondary target is to build support interventions to keep moderate-level asthmatics from moving into a higher-risk level.