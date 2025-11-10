SB/S-P Disease Management Link

Diversified Pharmaceutical Services (the pharmacy benefit manager affiliate of SmithKline Beecham), Integrated Therapeutics Group (the disease management subsidiary of Schering-Plough) and Mid-Atlantic Medical Services Inc (a 1.3 million-member managed care company) have announced a cooperative venture aimed at improving outcomes and reducing the cost of managing asthma.
Diversified plans to launch similar programs, targeting diseases that represent particular challenges for providers such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Based on the results of the AsthmaCare pilot, MAMSI may enter into similar arrangements involving other major disease states.
The objective of AsthmaCare, according to Diversified's president Henry Blissenback, is to identify high-risk individuals and intervene prospectively to minimize the need for costly services such as hospitalization and emergency room visits. A secondary target is to build support interventions to keep moderate-level asthmatics from moving into a higher-risk level.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze