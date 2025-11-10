SB's Tagamet: OTC Approval In USA

SmithKline Beecham has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its histamine H2 receptor antagonist, cimetidine, for over-the-counter use in the USA. The OTC version will be marketed as Tagamet HB. This is the second OTC approval for the product; it was introduced in the UK, as Tagamet 100, in March 1994.

Tagamet HB will be the second H2 antagonist drug to be made available OTC in the USA, after the approval of Merck & Co's Pepcid AC (famotidine) earlier this month. SB expects that Tagamet HB will be launched in the USA in the early fall, which will mean that it is just a few months behind Pepcid AC and should be able to mount a good competitive challenge. Both products are indicated for the symptomatic relief of heartburn, acid indigestion and sour stomach, and are given at doses significantly lower than their respective prescription versions (which are indicated for more serious gastrointestinal complaints such as peptic ulcer disease).

Analysts at Goldman Sachs International note that the current OTC heartburn products market is worth around $1 billion in the USA, and this should be expanded by the approval of the new H2 antagonist switches. They note that this market is currently made up in the main by antacid products. However, the analysts are forecasting only modest sales of Tagamet HB (around L100 million [$160 million] globally worldwide), which they admit may be on the conservative side.