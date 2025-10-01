SB sells German facilities

SmithKline Beecham has said it intends to sell its Gronau/ Leine, Germany, drug manufacturing business by the middle of 1998. Initially, SB is aiming to sell the factory as a fully operational facility. However, independent of the sale prospects, some site production is planned to be transferred to other sites in the SB network starting in the latter half of this year.
