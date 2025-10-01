SB Shares Fall On Stock Merger And Provision Plans
Along with announcing good 1995 results last week (see page 3), SmithKline Beecham revealed plans to simplify its share structure and an exceptional provision for ongoing litigation of L250 million ($395 million). However, these moves met with a negative response from the City (London), where SB's share price fell 17.5 pence to 714.5 pence and from Wall Street, where it dropped $1.75 to $55.25.
The decision to abolish the current two class of shares structure was seen by analysts as a potential indication of a cash call, though Peter McDougall at Barclays de Zoete Wedd likes the idea, which he says makes SB better equipped to respond to opportunities that may arise and gives a simplicity to its shareholder structure which has so far been lacking.
