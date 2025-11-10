SB To Develop Cortech's Bradycor

SmithKline Beecham has picked up a worldwide license to Cortech's bradykinin (BK2) antagonist drug Bradycor (CP-0127), which is in development for the treatment of traumatic brain injury and other indications, including ischemic stroke.

Under the terms of the agreement, SB will fund the costs of developing the product and make license and milestone payments to Cortech of up to $25 million, provided the drug is approved for TBI and ischemic stroke. Additionally, Cortech will receive tiered royalty payments on product sales.

Bradycor development in its initial indication of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and presumed sepsis was halted earlier this year after a second study failed to show any benefit with the drug. The drug continued in development for TBI, however, following encouraging results of a Phase I/II study which were presented in full at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual meeting on April 24. Cortech began enrolling patients into a Phase II TBI trial in July (Marketletter July 17).