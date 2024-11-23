SB Trading Profit Up 19% On New Prods

SmithKline Beecham saw sales rise 16% to L7.01 billion ($11.08 billion) for 1995, with trading profit from continuing operations escalating 19% to L1.47 billion ($2.32 billion). This resulted in pretax earnings of L1.36 billion (much in line with analysts' expectations) and earnings per share of 34.4 pence or 172.2 pence on equity unit American Depositary Receipts. Results by the company's operating units were as follows:
Sales - L million 1995 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharmaceuticals 4,189 +13% Consumer Healthcare 2,007 +3% Clinical Laboratories 815 -2% Trading profit Pharmaceuticals 1,055 +14% Consumer Healthcare 333 +56% Clinical Laboratories 78 -22% --------------------------------------------------------------------------
1995 pharmaceutical sales include L322 million from Diversified Pharmacy Services.
