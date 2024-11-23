SB TV Ad Banned For "Soft Porn" Content

- A television advertisement in the UK for SmithKline Beecham's painkiller Hedex (ibuprofen), which appeared to show a man and a woman having sexual intercourse following alleviation of the woman's headache by the product in question, has been taken off the air due to its sexual overtones. Viewers complained to the UK's Independent Television Commission that the advertisement was more like "soft porn."
