SB Wins Fujimoto Cimetidine Patent Suit

SmithKline Beecham and its Japanese subsidiary have obtained ajudgement from the Tokyo District Court entitling it to recover damages for lost profits incurred from the sale of generic cimetidine as Cylock by Fujimoto Pharmaceuticals from December 1986, until the patent expiry of SB's Tagamet process patent in September 1993. The damages awarded total 3.06 million yen ($26 million) plus interest, and are the largest so far rendered in a patent infringement case in Japan, according to SB.
