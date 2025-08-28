Scenic Biotech

A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.

The company’s platform, Cell‑Seq, enables discovery of new therapeutic targets using human haploid cells, and is applied across neurometabolic and rare neurodegenerative conditions.

In May 2025, Scenic published a study in Nature identifying PLA2G15, a lysosomal enzyme, as a promising drug target. Data showed that inhibiting PLA2G15 restores levels of BMP—a key molecule in lysosomal function—and significantly improved disease markers, symptoms, and survival in mouse models of Niemann‑Pick type C (NPC) and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Since then, Scenic has developed small-molecule inhibitors against PLA2G15, aiming to enter IND-enabling studies ahead of first-in-human.

Earlier, Scenic sponsored Announcing senior appointments to its leadership, including a new Chairman and board member to strengthen oversight and industry connections.

The company has also extended its research collaborations, notably with Bristol Myers Squibb, and established a cooperative agreement with the NIH to explore modifier therapies in lysosomal disorder.