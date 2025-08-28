Scenic Biotech

The company’s platform, Cell‑Seq, enables discovery of new therapeutic targets using human haploid cells, and is applied across neurometabolic and rare neurodegenerative conditions.
In May 2025, Scenic published a study in Nature identifying PLA2G15, a lysosomal enzyme, as a promising drug target. Data showed that inhibiting PLA2G15 restores levels of BMP—a key molecule in lysosomal function—and significantly improved disease markers, symptoms, and survival in mouse models of Niemann‑Pick type C (NPC) and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Since then, Scenic has developed small-molecule inhibitors against PLA2G15, aiming to enter IND-enabling studies ahead of first-in-human.
Earlier, Scenic sponsored Announcing senior appointments to its leadership, including a new Chairman and board member to strengthen oversight and industry connections.
The company has also extended its research collaborations, notably with Bristol Myers Squibb, and established a cooperative agreement with the NIH to explore modifier therapies in lysosomal disorder.
