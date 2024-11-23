Schein Pharma Takes Stake In Cheminor

US generics manufacturer Schein Pharmaceutical has taken a minimum 18%stake in Cheminor Drugs of Hyderabad, India, part of the Dr Reddy group, making Schein the second largest shareholder in the group.

Cheminor director G V Prasad noted that the company already has a marketing agreement with Schein, which distributes Cheminor's generics in the USA, while the new deal gives the group access to Schein's products for marketing in India.