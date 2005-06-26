Schering AG completes BENEFIT Ph III study in MS

German drugmaker Schering AG says that the last of 468 patients has completed two-year treatment with Betaferon (interferon beta-1a) in the BENEFIT (Betaferon/BetasEron in Newly Emerging multiple sclerosis For Initial Treatment) trial. Final results are due to be presented at the 21st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 28-October 1.

Initial analysis of results from the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III BENEFIT trial demonstrate high adherence of patients with first clinical signs of MS to Betaferon treatment. More than 90% of patients completing the study have elected to continue in an open-label follow-up with the agent, the company noted.