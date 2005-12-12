Schering AG continues its strategic review

German pharmaceutical firm Schering AG says it is reviewing its strategic alternatives for its CIS bio International radiopharmaceutical business. The reappraisal forms part of the firm's FOCUS initiative, which is a comprehensive review of strategic, operational and organizational aspects, designed to enhance profitability.

The company says it is in discussion with several firms interested in acquiring its radiopharmaceutical business, which has approximately 750 employees and generated total sales of 120.0 million euros ($141.4 million) in 2004, and added that, if such a transaction is carried out, it would have a negative one-time effect on its results. Karin Dorrepaal, a member of the executive board at the firm, commented: "we are in the process of realigning our strategy in the area of diagnostic imaging...we intend to focus on the innovative diagnostic fields of magnetic resonance imaging, computer tomography, and optical imaging."