Schering AG contributions to Indonesia, Thailand reconstruction

Since the tsunami natural disaster in December 2004, German drugmaker Schering AG, now owned by Bayer, and its employees have contributed more than 400,000 euros ($511,560) for immediate and reconstruction aid in Thailand and Indonesia.

As part of the reconstruction aid efforts, the company says, a fully-furnished orphanage, which will be operated by the Indonesian Rahmania Foundation, has been built in Lhoksumawe, Indonesia, providing a home for 64 children. The children will be trained in practical skills, helping them to start an independent life, once they leave the orphanage. Furthermore a scholarship program for these children has been set up.

On the Thai island Kho Khao, the local health center, Ban Nok Na, has been rebuilt with Schering's support. It will provide primary medical healthcare for the local population.