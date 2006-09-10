Schering AG contributions to Indonesia, Thailand reconstruction

Since the tsunami natural disaster in December 2004, German drugmaker Schering AG, now owned by Bayer, and its employees have contributed more than 400,000 euros ($511,560) for immediate and reconstruction aid in Thailand and Indonesia.
As part of the reconstruction aid efforts, the company says, a fully-furnished orphanage, which will be operated by the Indonesian Rahmania Foundation, has been built in Lhoksumawe, Indonesia, providing a home for 64 children. The children will be trained in practical skills, helping them to start an independent life, once they leave the orphanage. Furthermore a scholarship program for these children has been set up.
On the Thai island Kho Khao, the local health center, Ban Nok Na, has been rebuilt with Schering's support. It will provide primary medical healthcare for the local population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze