Schering AG Forecasts Steady Growth

Provided the Berlin, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Schering AG remains "innovative enough," and provided exchange-rate trends do not distort the balance sheet, the firm should be able to increase sales and profits year-on-year, according to Giuseppe Vita, chairman of Schering, in an interview to mark the company's 125th anniversary.

Schering has spent the past five years in a comprehensive restructuring of the organization, leaving two strongly-based core areas of business out of the original five, namely pharmaceuticals and plant protection chemicals.

The falling trend in the group's sales has reflected the process of concentration. Turnover rose between 1990 and 1991 from 5.9 to 6.3 billion Deutschemarks ($3.9-$4.2 billion), and then declined steadily to 4.6 billion marks in 1995. Pharmaceutical sales over the same period rose 50% (see also page 3).