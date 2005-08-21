Schering AG gets approval in the Netherlands for Yasminelle

German drugmaker Schering AG, has received marketing approval in the Netherlands for its new low-dose oral contraceptive Yasminelle (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol). The Netherlands will serve as the Reference Member State for the upcoming Mutual Recognition Procedure to gain European Union-wide clearance. The new formulation contains 20mcg ethinyl estradiol and 3mg drospirenone in a 21-day active pill regimen. The agent is similar to Schering's current oral contraceptive Yasmin, which is its second best-selling drug, but offers a lower estrogen dose with the unique progestin, drospirenone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze