Schering AG initiates Phase II cancer trials

Berlin, Germany-based Schering AG has announced the start of Phase II studies evaluating its fully-synthetic epothilone, ZK-EPO, for the treatment of non-small cell lung, ovarian and breast cancers. The drug is a fully-synthetic epothilone which is being developed by the firm to improve the efficacy and safety of treatment in comparison with currently-available chemotherapies.
The study examining ZK-EPO's use in non-small cell lung cancer is currently enrolling patients in Germany and will assess the drug as a second-line therapy in subjects with advanced disease. The ovarian cancer program is taking place in the UK and the USA at a variety of centers and is designed to examine the compound as a treatment for recurrent disease. Trials of the drug as a medication for breast cancer will take place at 24 medical centers around Europe, having already begun in France and Austria, in patients with metastatic breast cancer.
"The Phase I data leads us to believe ZK-EPO has potential to become an important new anticancer therapy to treat people with a variety of solid tumors," commented Carlo Montagner, head of oncology at the firm. Additional studies are planned in the USA and the EU, says Schering.
