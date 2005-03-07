Schering AG kicks off enrollment for Ph II NSCLC trial

Schering AG of Germany has commenced recruitment of patients for a Phase II clinical trial of its angiogenesis inhibitor candidate PTK787/ZK 222584 for the treatment of lung cancer.

Known as GOAL (study for Growth arrest with Oral Anti-angiogenesis in Lung cancer), the investigation is designed to evaluate the efficacy of PTK/ZK as a second-line monotherapy in patients with stage IIIB/IV non-small cell lung cancer, and will be conducted in France and Germany at five different sites, the firm said.