Schering AG kicks off enrollment for Ph II NSCLC trial

Schering AG of Germany has commenced recruitment of patients for a Phase II clinical trial of its angiogenesis inhibitor candidate PTK787/ZK 222584 for the treatment of lung cancer.
Known as GOAL (study for Growth arrest with Oral Anti-angiogenesis in Lung cancer), the investigation is designed to evaluate the efficacy of PTK/ZK as a second-line monotherapy in patients with stage IIIB/IV non-small cell lung cancer, and will be conducted in France and Germany at five different sites, the firm said.
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