Schering AG Profits Impacted By Asian Crisis

Schering AG, the German pharmaceuticals group, has reported operatingprofits of 488 million Deutschemarks ($273.5 million) for the first half of 1998, an increase of just 2% compared with the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share climbed 7.6% to 4.50 marks, while group sales rose 3.6% to 3.22 billion marks.
The group was hit particularly hard in Southeast Asia, where turnover fell 34%, and Schering noted that only about a third of exchange-rate losses were offset by higher prices. Sales in Japan declined 8%, affected by changes in quantities, price and exchange rates, while the German domestic market also fell to 491 million marks (-2%), which the company attributed to ongoing severe price pressure in the contrast media market. Schering claimed that these factors, as well as the devaluation of the Turkish lira, were not fully compensated by gains made by other currencies, notably the US dollar and the pound sterling.
Betaferon Driving Sales Once again, sales were driven by Betaferon/Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, which rose 11% to 362 million marks. Schering said that the increase was largely volume-induced, with US sales remaining steady at 152 million marks, despite fierce competition.
