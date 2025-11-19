Schering AG's Isovist-280 Withdrawn On Safety Grounds

Schering AG has decided to suspend temporarily sales of its X-ray contrast medium Isovist-280 (iotrolan) in what it terms a "precautionary measure." The move comes after an increasing number of reports from physicians of delayed reactions to the agent, particularly allergy-like skin reactions.

Isovist has been on the market since 1988; it was launched in Japan in December 1994 and in Germany in January 1995. The drug was just introduced in Austria. The company has said that it will be conducting further specially-designed trials to test the tolerability of the agent, which will last one to two years, and that the withdrawal is a setback.

Isovist, which is used in myelography, angiography and urography procedures, had been showing good sales growth and, with the launch in Japan and Germany, along with the expanded indications, was forecast by the Financial Times to double its sales in 1995 (from 35 million Deutschemarks in 1994) and achieve sales of around 200 million marks in 1996.