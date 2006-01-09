Schering AG's osteoperosis patch gets US go ahead

German firm Schering AG says that it has gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for its hormone therapy patch Climara Pro (estradiol/levonorgestrel transdermal system), for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoperosis. The product was first approved in the USA in November 2003 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with the menopause, such as hot flashes and night sweats.

The Climera Pro system enables week long delivery of the of the active hormone components of the drug through a thin, translucent patch fixed to the skin.