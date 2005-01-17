Schering AG's shares drop 5.8% as FDA issues approvable letter for Bonefos

German drugmaker Schering AG has received an approvable letter for its breast cancer treatment Bonefos (clodronate) from the US Food and Drug Administration, which requests additional information before clearance to market the drug can be given.
A spokesman for Schering confirmed to the Marketletter that the group's US affiliate, Berlex, will meet with the FDA to determine what additional information is necessary in order to obtain approval for Bonefos, but was not able to add any further details on the FDA's specific requirements or project a launch delay at this time.
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