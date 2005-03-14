Schering AG says it has set course for growth with good 2004 results

German pharmaceutical major Schering AG has reported a modest 1.4% rise in net sales to 4.9 billion euros ($6.49 billion) for the full-year 2004. However, at 761.0 million euros, operating profit was up 11.0% on the previous year's figure, while net profit rose 13.0% to 500.0 million. Earnings per share grew 14% to 2.61.
"We have a successful fiscal year behind us," said Hubertus Erlen, chairman of the firm's executive board, who added that, "with our 'FOCUS Initiative' we have set the course for long-term and profitable growth. Key to this is the concentration on four strategic business areas, the reshaping of our portfolio and the improvement in productivity. Against this background, we are confident that we shall build on the success of the previous year in 2005."
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