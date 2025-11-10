Monday 10 November 2025

Schering AG Warns On Full Year Following Poor Third Quarter

20 November 1995

Net profits at Schering AG of Germany declined 18% to 172 million Deutschemarks ($121.3 million) in the first nine months of 1995. The firm made a net loss of 13 million marks in the third quarter, compared with net profits of 18 million marks a year earlier. Pretax profits for the full year were down 14% to 343 million marks in the first nine months.

Schering said that the decline was due to extraordinary burdens from the restructuring measures in Hoechst Schering AgrEvo, as well as non-periodic income in the previous year. The firm added that altogether, net profit is burdened extraordinarily with 42 million marks, and warned that for the full year a relative fall in group profits is expected.

Nine-month group sales declined 2% to 3.4 billion marks, but Schering said that in terms of local currencies, sales advanced just under 7%. The continued weakness in European currencies important to Schering and the US dollar were noted, and the development of the exchange rate of the Japanese yen also had a dampening effect.

Today's issue

