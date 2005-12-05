Schering and Philip to collaborate on optical imaging

German drugmaker Schering AG and Dutch electronics giant Philips have entered into an alliance to develop and commercialize medical equipment and associated contrast agents for optical imaging. As part of the deal, the companies may expand the accord to cover other imaging technologies and contrast agents. The firms will split equally all R&D costs as well as future revenues. Financial details of the alliance were not disclosed. The companies' first development project will combine an optical dye called omocianine (SF-64) from Schering for the diagnosis of breast cancer, currently in Phase I trials, with an enhanced mammography device developed by Philips. The companies will also explore the emerging field of molecular imaging, looking at how to develop dyes that can potentially target breast tumors at the molecular level.
