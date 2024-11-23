Schering And Teijin To Develop DSPA

- Schering AG has signed a licensing agreement with Teijin Ltd ofJapan for the rights to co-develop Schering's thrombolytic agent, desmodus salivary plasminogen activator, for the treatment of acute mycocardial infarction and stroke. In Phase I and IIa trials, DSPA has been shown to be more effective, more specific and safer than other thrombolytic agents on the market, says the company.
