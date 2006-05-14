Schering completes EU MRP for Yasminelle

Berlin, Germany-headquartered drugmaker Schering AG has completed the European Union's Mutual Recognition Procedure for the approval of Yasminelle (20mcg ethinyl estradiol, 3 mg drospirenone), its new low-dose oral contraceptive. During the rest of the year, Yasminelle will be rolled out in major European countries. In Switzerland, the product has already been available since this month. Its first European approval was in August 2005 in the Netherlands, which served as the reference member state for the MRP.