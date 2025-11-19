Schering-Plough Blocked On Generics

Schering-Plough has had its challenge to stop the Food and Drug Administration abbreviating the application procedure for manufacture and sale of new generic drugs turned down by the US Supreme Court. The US firm had contended that 1992 agency regulations to simplify generic drug approvals do not comply with what Congress intended.
The US Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act allows approval of a genetic drug if it can be proven that it is "bioequivalent" to an already-approved drug. The lawsuit brought by S-P took the position that Congress meant these two circumstances to be the only allowable definitions of bioequivalence, and would therefore be the only way to win generic approval. However, a federal judge and an Appeals Court both ruled that the law's wording is ambiguous and that the FDA's interpretation, allowing a less stringent definition of bioequivalence, is permissible.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze