Schering-Plough Blocked On Generics

Schering-Plough has had its challenge to stop the Food and Drug Administration abbreviating the application procedure for manufacture and sale of new generic drugs turned down by the US Supreme Court. The US firm had contended that 1992 agency regulations to simplify generic drug approvals do not comply with what Congress intended.

The US Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act allows approval of a genetic drug if it can be proven that it is "bioequivalent" to an already-approved drug. The lawsuit brought by S-P took the position that Congress meant these two circumstances to be the only allowable definitions of bioequivalence, and would therefore be the only way to win generic approval. However, a federal judge and an Appeals Court both ruled that the law's wording is ambiguous and that the FDA's interpretation, allowing a less stringent definition of bioequivalence, is permissible.