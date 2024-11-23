Schering-Plough Chief Gives R&D Update

Speaking before more than 200 analysts and portfolio managers, Richard Kogan, Schering-Plough's president and chief executive, said that R&D spending in 1996 will total about $720 million. Mr Kogan gave a presentation on the firm's pipeline which included some never-before discussed compounds.
Respiratory In the respiratory area, he noted that several formulations of mometasone, a steroid with a very competitive safety and efficacy profile, are in development. Nasonex, a once-daily nasal spray for allergic rhinitis, should be filed for European approvals shortly and in the USA later this year. Also in development are non-CFC oral dry powder and metered-dose inhalers for bronchial asthma. These could offer superior pharmacology relative to other inhaled corticosteroids, as well as the convenience of once-daily dosing, he noted.
A monoclonal antibody to interleukin-5, SCH55700, is expected to go into the clinic in asthma patients this year, and may offer a unique prophylactic therapy by blocking the cytokine involved in the migration of inflammation-producing eosinophils to the lungs. Also known as CDP835, the antibody is being developed by Celltech of the UK.
