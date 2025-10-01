Schering-Plough Extends Corvas Option

Schering-Plough of the USA will pay $1 million to extend until December 1996 its option to expand its research alliance with Corvas International to develop and commercialize new oral drugs for the prevention and treatment of chronic cardiovascular disorders.

To date, S-P has paid Corvas $14 million. If all future milestones are met and products are marketed from the alliance, Corvas could receive total payments of over $80 million, plus royalties on sales. The next milestones in the program should be achieved in the first half of 1996.