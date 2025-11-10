Schering-Plough In New Psychopharma Deal

US drug major Schering-Plough has signed an agreement with Neurogen Corp for the development and marketing of drugs for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
The aim is to develop a new generation of pharmaceuticals that bind selectively to specific dopamine receptor subtypes. Inappropriate modulation of these receptors have been implicated in a number of disorders, notably schizophrenia. Schering-Plough said that the agreement would "expand and complement" its own ongoing efforts in central nervous system drug research, while Neurogen said that Schering-Plough's experience in dopamine R&D provides "optimum possibility for synergy in an effort to bring novel drugs to the market."
Neurogen's initial efforts have been concentrated on a dopamine D4 receptor antagonist, NGD-94-1, which is now in early clinical testing as an anti-schizophrenia agent. Schering-Plough will have exclusive rights to all therapeutic modalities derived from Neurogen's dopamine program, and rights to test certain compounds in its own proprietary in-house assays.
