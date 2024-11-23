Schering-Plough In Singapore

Schering-Plough of the USA has dedicated a new $200 million bulkpharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Tuas, Singapore. The plant will produce a wide range of bulk pharmaceutical products, and strengthens the company's ability to compete in international markets, especially in Asia and the Pacific Basin. Three products that will be manufactured there are the non-sedating antihistamine Claritin (loratadine), the prostate cancer treatment Eulexin (flutamide), and the antiasthma agent Proventil (albuterol sulfate), and a number of dermatological products.
