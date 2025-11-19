Schering-Plough Is "Right-Sized And Flexible"

While Schering-Plough's $5 billion in sales this year makes it neither the biggest or the smallest in the drug industry, company chairman and chief executive Robert Luciano told those attending an analysts' and portfolio managers' meeting in New York that it is both "right-sized and flexible."

Based on results to date and expectations for the rest of the year, S-P's earnings per share should be slightly more than $2.75, or $5.50 before the 2-for-1 stock split of June 9, he noted, adding that he is confident that the company will have at least low-to-mid double-digit EPS growth in both 1966 and 1997. Mr Luciano also said he will be recommending that current president Richard Kogan be named chief executive when he (Luciano) retires from this post at year-end; Mr Luciano will remain chairman for another three years.

At 80% of revenues, worldwide drug sales are split almost equally between US and international markets. Sales are also split among five therapeutic components. According to Mr Luciano, there has been good growth in nearly all the company's major drug markets, both geographically and therapeutically.