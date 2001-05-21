Schering-Plough/Merck & Co's ezetimibe shows promise in Phase III trial

Ezetimibe, a cholesterol absorption inhibitor discovered bySchering-Plough and being co-developed in the USA by Merck & Co, has been shown to provide effective reductions in low-density lipoprotein and total cholesterol compared to placebo, as well as in combination with statins or fibrates, in patients with dyslipidemias, according to results from Phase III and pharmacodynamic studies presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society meeting held in Glasgow, Scotland, this month.

In contrast to statin drugs which inhibit the synthesis of cholesterol in the liver, ezetimibe works by inhibiting cholesterol absorption from the gastrointestinal tract. This complementary mechanism is expected to lead to the use of statins and ezetimibe in combination for the 50% or more of patients who fail to reach lipid targets with statins alone.

In a 12-week placebo-controlled study involving 827 patients with primary hypercholesterolemia, ezetimibe given at a dose of 10mg once-daily was shown to reduce LDL-c by 18% and total cholesterol by 12%, a significant improvement over placebo (p<0.01). Significant reductions were seen with ezetimibe within the first two weeks of treatment and were maintained throughout the study. Meanwhile, the experimental drug was associated with a 1.7% reduction in triglycerides while patients on placebo saw a 2.4% rise, although this result was not statistically significant. Protective high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol rose 1% in the ezetimibe group and declined by the same margin with placebo, which was a significant improvement (p<0.01).