Saturday 8 November 2025

Schering-Plough's turnaround continues with 4th-qtr earnings at $104M

6 February 2006

US drug major Schering-Plough is continuing to come out of its difficulties created by loss of patent protection on some of its formerly-leading drugs, and has posted net earnings of $104.0 million, or $0.07 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2005, versus a loss of $856.0 million, or $0.58 per share, for the like 2004 quarter.

Revenue increased 6% to 2.32 billion, which was slightly below the $2.39 billion which analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial had been looking for. These analysts had also forecast earnings per share of $0.08. S-P's sales would have totaled $2.7 billion with the inclusion of revenues from its cholesterol drug joint venture with Merck & Co, which are accounted for separately.

"2005 was a pivotal year for Schering-Plough," said chief executive Fred Hassan, noting: "we achieved our goal of growing revenues and earnings. Looking ahead, we continue on track to build S-P into a company with the strength and breadth to deliver long-term high performance. We are moving from survive mode into thrive mode."

