Schering-Plough's turnaround continues with 4th-qtr earnings at $104M

US drug major Schering-Plough is continuing to come out of its difficulties created by loss of patent protection on some of its formerly-leading drugs, and has posted net earnings of $104.0 million, or $0.07 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2005, versus a loss of $856.0 million, or $0.58 per share, for the like 2004 quarter.
Revenue increased 6% to 2.32 billion, which was slightly below the $2.39 billion which analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial had been looking for. These analysts had also forecast earnings per share of $0.08. S-P's sales would have totaled $2.7 billion with the inclusion of revenues from its cholesterol drug joint venture with Merck & Co, which are accounted for separately.
"2005 was a pivotal year for Schering-Plough," said chief executive Fred Hassan, noting: "we achieved our goal of growing revenues and earnings. Looking ahead, we continue on track to build S-P into a company with the strength and breadth to deliver long-term high performance. We are moving from survive mode into thrive mode."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze