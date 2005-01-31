Schering-Plough to acquire NeoGenesis

US drug major Schering-Plough has entered into an agreement to acquire most of NeoGenesis Pharmaceuticals' assets, subject to normal closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, but a closing is targeted for later this quarter.
"The planned acquisition of NeoGenesis will help strengthen the discovery capabilities of Schering-Plough, as we secure ownership of innovative drug," said S-P chief executive Fred Hassan, adding: "this acquisition is an example of our commitment to taking strategic actions that will increase our value to patients and customers, and help drive long-term growth."
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