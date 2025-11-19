Schering-Plough To Sell Lens Business

Schering-Plough is to sell its Wesley-Jessen contact lens business (as hinted in last week's Marketletter), for $47.5 million, because the company wants to refocus on its primary business. S-P chairman and chief executive Robert Luciano said Wesley-Jessen was no longer a "strategic fit," and the company "would better utilize its resources by concentrating on its primary business, the research and marketing of pharmaceuticals and health care products."

Mr Luciano added that the group's pharmaceutical operations accounted for almost 80% of total revenues, and were performing "extremely well in nearly all major therapeutic and geographic markets." Pharmaceutical business would, he said, continue to drive S-P's growth.

Second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations - excluding Wesley-Jessen - are expected to increase by 20%. First-quarter 1995 net income from continued operations, restated to exclude Wesley-Jessen, totalled $285 million, with earnings per share of $1.53.