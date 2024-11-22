Schering's Intron A more cost effective than standard care

- Clinical trials of Schering's Intron A (interferon alpha), a drug for hepatitis B, concluded that treatment would cost $53,600 per patient compared with standard lifetime care figure of $60,200 says the Annals of Internal Medicine (May 1) Outcomes modelling found that interferon therapy for a 35-year-old man with chronic hepatitis B improves life expectancy to 27.9 years from 24.8 years on standard care.
