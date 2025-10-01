Schwarz: 10%-15% Sales/Profits Rise

German drug company Schwarz Pharma is forecasting a rise of between 10% and 15% in sales and profits for 1996, having announced that 1995 turnover was 10.1 billion Deutschemarks ($686.6 million), and said that net profits will be in excess of the forecast 71.9 million marks.
Majority family-owned Schwarz' projections pleased the Frankfurt stock market, which pushed the company's share price up 3.5% on release of the figures. And a company spokesman said that Schwarz would, without doubt, produce earnings per share of 3.75 marks for 1995.
1995 saw the acquisition of two US companies by Schwarz, and the group now expects overseas sales to exceed those on the domestic market. Schwarz' next move, reportedly, is into China. A cooperation deal has been reported with Kang Pharmaceutical Co of Zhuhau, Guangdong.
