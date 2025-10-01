Wednesday 1 October 2025

Schwarz: Brightest German Drug Stock?

14 April 1996

German company Schwarz Pharmaceutical looks like the best of the German pharmaceutical stocks to analysts at Morgan Stanley. They say that Schering AG at 119.5 Deutschemarks ($80.55) and Merck KGaA at 64.4 marks look unattractive and expensive, and Fresenius at 252 marks has already doubled in price since its NMC transaction with W R Grace (Marketletters passim).

The analysts say that although Schwarz Pharma is "no longer compelling on valuation grounds," the firm's underlying fundamentals are sound. They also believe that the Schwarz strategy, it is marketing- not research-led, is in line with the way the pharmaceutical industry is moving, and news flow should be positive through 1996 and 1997. On this basis, they are maintaining their outperform rating for Schwarz, with a new 12-month price target of 110 marks per share.

The firm does no basic discovery research, preferring to license in products in Phase II or III of development, for launch in markets such as Germany and the UK where it has a strong presence.

