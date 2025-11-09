Schwarz Expands In The USA

German pharmaceutical company Schwarz Pharma is acquiring selected assets of Reed & Carnick, a pharmaceutical division of the US company Block Drug for $116 million, and Central Pharmaceuticals, based in Indiana, for $178 million.

The move is part of the company's strategy to expand outside of Europe, and is being funded by the firm's recent stock market issue (Marketletter June 5).

Central Pharmaceuticals has turnover of around $46 million and specializes in treatments for colds and iron preparations. The Reed & Carnick business is sligthly bigger with turnover of around $51 million. Its key area is gastrointestinal and cardiovascular agents. Schwarz' main focus is in the cardiovascular field.