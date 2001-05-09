Schwarz gets generic Prilosec OK in USA

Schwarz Pharma has been granted a conditional approval by the US Foodand Drug Administration for a generic version of AstraZeneca's proton pump inhibitor Prilosec (omeprazole), although final marketing clearance is subject to the outcome of ongoing litigation between the two companies.
Schwarz is the second US firm to get the go-ahead in the USA for generic omeprazole, after Andrx. In addition to the lawsuits, the two companies are also hampered in their bid to launch the products by AstraZeneca's recent six months' patent extension for Prilosec as a result of having completed studies in children (Marketletter May 7).
