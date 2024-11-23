Schwarz Pharma And Chiesi In Brexidol Marketing Deal

- Schwarz Pharma of the USA and Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA of Italy,have entered into a marketing agreement for Brexidol (beta-cyclodextrin-piroxicam). Chiesi is developing Brexidol for the treatment of acute pain and dysmenorrhea, and has recently filed a New Drug Application in the USA. The deal allows Schwarz Pharma exclusive rights to market the drug in the USA, in return for which Chiesi will receive milestone payments and royalties.
