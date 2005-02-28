Schwarz Pharma beats forecasts but sales and profits down

German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma saw sales in 2004 drop from 1.4 billion euros ($1.83 billion) to 946.6 million euros, mainly because of the sharp downturn in US sales of omeprazole. Group profits fell from 132.5 million euros to 1.8 million euros. However, sales results were better than the average of 912.0 million euros forecast by drug industry analysts. Schwarz has said that 2005 will again be a difficult year, with lower sales and profits near the zero line. The sales forecast for 2005 is just on 850.0 million euros, with break-even expected on the profits line. Shareholders have been told to reckon with a sharply reduced dividend for 2004; the board has recommended only 0.20 euros per share compared with 0.60 euros in the previous year. Operating profits in 2004 slumped from 260.5 million euros to 2.8 million euros, with a loss of 13.5 million euros in the fourth quarter. Spending on R&D last year went up 37% to 197.7 million euros.